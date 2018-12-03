Officials on Long Island are investigating a police-involved shooting that injured a man in Suffolk County early Monday morning.Around 2:15 a.m. an off-duty police officer in Patchogue heard the description of a suspect involved in a burglary. Within minutes, the officer, who was driving home, saw a man fitting the description walking on Waverly Avenue near East 3rd Street.The officer, who was still in uniform, approached the 33-year-old man, who started attacking the officer.The officer deployed his Taser twice, but it was ineffective. The man then tackled the officer to the ground, and the officer shot the man once in the torso.The man was transported to a hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.The officer, a five-year veteran of the Suffolk County Police Department, was also transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.The investigation is continuing.----------