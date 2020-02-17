Officials: Westchester officer charged with sex abuse, stalking, burglary while on duty

PEEKSKILL, New York (WABC) -- A police officer in Westchester County has been arrested.
The District Attorney charged Peekskill Officer Michael Agovina with sexual abuse, stalking and burglary while on duty.
All crimes were committed against the same woman between July 9th and January 22nd.
On several occasions, the criminal complaint states Agovino went into the woman's apartment and threatened to arrest her unless he could continue sexually abusing her.
The Peekskill Police Department says 'Officer Agovino has been placed on administrative leave until further notice.'
