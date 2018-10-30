HALLOWEEN

Georgia sheriff's office places 'No Trick-or-Treat' signs at sex offenders' homes

Georgia deputies are making sure children know which houses to avoid on Halloween

BUTTS COUNTY, GA --
Deputies with the Butts County Sheriff's Office in Georgia have placed no trick or treat signs in front of every registered sex offender's home in hope to warn families before Halloween.

On Oct. 27, Sheriff Gary Long took to Facebook to encourage trick or treaters to avoid homes with the sign, which read: "WARNING: No Trick-Or-Treat At This Address!!"

The Butts County Sheriff's Office placed "No Trick-or-Treat" signs in front of every registered sex offender's home to warn families before Halloween.



In the post, Long said that Georgia law forbids registered sex offenders from participating in Halloween.

While the signs have created some buzz online, Long said they are placed in accordance with Georgia Law O.C.G.A. 42-1-12-i(5) which states the sheriff shall inform the public of the presence of sexual offenders in each community.

(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
