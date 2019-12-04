Officials probe police shooting in New Jersey that left man dead

SECAUCUS, New Jersey -- Authorities say a man was killed after he opened fire on police officers and they returned fire in Secaucus.Officers had responded to a report of a domestic incident with shots fired on Sunday in the Harmon Cove development.Officials say 68-year-old Anthony Russo was outside the home with a handgun when he opened fire. Officials say multiple officers fired their weapons and Russo was pronounced dead at the scene.No one else was injured.The origin of the fatal shot is under investigation.The state attorney general's shooting response team is investigating as required by law.----------