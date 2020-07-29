Officials respond to possible train derailment, bridge collapse paired with large fire in Tempe, Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz. -- A possible train derailment and partial bridge collapse paired with a large fire in Arizona sent plumes of smoke over the surrounding skyline.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. PT near Tempe, adjacent to state capital Phoenix and home to Arizona State University.



"Video from the scene showed a large plume of black smoke that can be seen for miles, as well as fire across and below the bridge at Tempe Beach Park. It appears a portion of the railroad bridge may also have collapsed due to the incident," the ABC affiliate KNXV-TV reported.



It is unclear if there were any injuries. The cause of the crash is unknown.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
