Notre Dame Cathedral Fire

Officials reveal possible cause in Notre Dame Cathedral fire; evidence shows no criminal origin, prosecutors say

PARIS -- The Paris prosecutor's office said there is no evidence from a preliminary investigation to suggest that a fire that destroyed large parts of Notre Dame Cathedral was criminal.

TIMELINE: Notre Dame Cathedral fire progression captured in videos posted to social media

EMBED More News Videos

TIMELINE: Notre Dame Cathedral fire progression captured in videos posted to social media (1 of 5)

It started five minutes after closing time. Shortly thereafter, thick smoke and flames were leaping off Notre Dame Cathedral into the Paris sky and it was all captured in real-time on social media.



The prosecutor's office said in a statement on Wednesday that several hypotheses about the cause of the April 15 blaze include a malfunctioning electrical system or a smoldering cigarette. The also announced the opening of a new investigation for "involuntary degradation by fire through manifestly deliberate violation" of security rules or simple imprudence. Three judges will head the probe.

The fire tore through the roof of the 13th-century cathedral, destroying the spire which toppled in flames and sections of the interior. It has left the crippled monument, once a major tourist attraction, barricaded to the public.

RELATED: Notre Dame cathedral fire: Before and after photos of fire damage
EMBED More News Videos

See photos from before and after a fire destroyed its spire and its roof of the iconic Notre Dame cathedral in Paris.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
firenotre dame cathedral fire
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
NOTRE DAME CATHEDRAL FIRE
Notre Dame celebrates 1st Mass since devastating April fire
Notre Dame to celebrate first Mass since April fire
See inside Notre Dame weeks after fire
No Easter service at Notre Dame Cathedral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Husband of missing CT mom speaks out after court appearance
Beth Chapman of 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' dies at age 51
Photo of drowned migrant father, daughter ignites immigration debate
Dozen of drivers get stuck after being rerouted by Google Maps
Mom accused of boiling puppies to death in front of kids
NJ couple goes missing while on vacation in Barbados
Disturbing Facebook posts lead to murder arrest
Show More
Police seek person who threw 2 kittens from car window in NJ
Exclusive: Worker choked, stabbed in NYC robbery speaks out
Dad dives into pool to save 1-year-old son from drowning
MTA passes resolution to ban repeat offenders in NYC
Woman's own security video catches her firebombing neighbor
More TOP STORIES News