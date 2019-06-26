Officials reveal possible cause in Notre Dame Cathedral fire; evidence shows no criminal origin, prosecutors say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5251718" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> TIMELINE: Notre Dame Cathedral fire progression captured in videos posted to social media (1 of 5) It started five minutes after closing time. Shortly thereafter, thick smoke and flames were leaping off Notre Dame Cathedral into the Paris sky and it was all captured in real-time on social media.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5256056" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> See photos from before and after a fire destroyed its spire and its roof of the iconic Notre Dame cathedral in Paris.

PARIS -- The Paris prosecutor's office said there is no evidence from a preliminary investigation to suggest that a fire that destroyed large parts of Notre Dame Cathedral was criminal.The prosecutor's office said in a statement on Wednesday that several hypotheses about the cause of the April 15 blaze include a malfunctioning electrical system or a smoldering cigarette. The also announced the opening of a new investigation for "involuntary degradation by fire through manifestly deliberate violation" of security rules or simple imprudence. Three judges will head the probe.The fire tore through the roof of the 13th-century cathedral, destroying the spire which toppled in flames and sections of the interior. It has left the crippled monument, once a major tourist attraction, barricaded to the public.