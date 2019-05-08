Officials seize $3M in cocaine, 19 arrested in NYC drug bust

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Federal drug agents, the NYPD and the Bronx District Attorney announced the largest cocaine seizure in NYC in recent years.The bust, involving 19 defendants, amplifies the recent trend of cocaine becoming a stronger drug threat.Larger loads are being sent directly to New York and there is more production in Colombia, where producers are apparently mixing cocaine with fentanyl to satisfy the opioid-addicted.The 176 pounds of cocaine with a street value of nearly $3 million were on display at the Bronx District Attorney's Office.In this case, the dealers joined forces to corner the market for cocaine on the street and in clubs around the city.Officials say the traffickers exploited the addicted and sought new customers in the club scene, pushing fentanyl-laced cocaine along with Ecstasy and Ketamine.In addition, two of the defendants allegedly conspired to import pills from overseas, via international mail. Authorities in Brussels, Belgium intercepted 1.25 pounds of pure controlled substances before they could reach their destinations in the Bronx and Manhattan.----------