Officials: Stolen car hits bus in Brooklyn; 6 people injured

NEW YORK -- Authorities say a stolen car crashed into a public bus in Brooklyn, sending six people to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the car - a 2019 Cadillac - has been arrested on auto theft, reckless endangerment and other charges after the collision Saturday.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Pennsylvania and Blake avenues, near the East New York neighborhood. NYC Transit President Andy Byford says the stolen car hit the bus.

Firefighters say one person suffered a serious but not life-threatening injury, and five others had minor injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east new yorkbrooklynnew york citycar crashmta
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters work to extinguish massive blaze in NJ
Innocent person killed when NJ police chase ends in crash
Airline to fly experimental nonstop flights between NYC, Australia
Woman found dead in NYC basement with throat cut
Man builds motorized shopping cart that's street legal
Man arrested in string of hate crime attacks in NYC
New York's 'red flag' gun-control law goes into effect Saturday
Show More
AccuWeather: Cooler, drier weekend
Police search armed robber who held up gas station on Long Island
Mom charged after boy found alone in car parked at NYC Target
Police: Man gropes 14-year-old while posing as Con Ed worker
Police: Driver opens livery driver's door, punches him in road rage attack
More TOP STORIES News