Transformer fire leaves about 2,800 Bronx residents in the dark: Officials

By Eyewitness News
BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Officials are investigating a power outage affecting neighborhoods in the Bronx Thursday night.

According to Con Edison, the outage started just after 8 p.m. and knocked out power for 24 blocks.

They say about 2,800 customers were affected within the borders of Adee Avenue, Pelham Parkway North, Bruner Avenue and Laconia Avenue.

FDNY officials say they responded to reports of wires sparking in the area of Eastchester Road and East Gun Hill Road in the Bronx.

They say the outage started from a transformer fire. Firefighters operated and isolated the source.

Citizen App video shows a pitch black neighborhood and what appears to be a transformer fire.

The incident was determined to be an electrical emergency.

No injuries were reported.

Con Edison estimates power will be completely restored by 11 p.m.

