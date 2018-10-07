FACEBOOK

Officials warn about viral Facebook hoax messages

(Credit: AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Have you seen any suspicious messages on your Facebook profile lately?

Maybe one that in part reads, "Hi... I actually got another friend request from you yesterday which I ignored so you may want to check your account."

Well, the message is a fake.

After it tells you about friends requests that you're "sending out," it instructs you to hold your finger on the message to forward it.

Officials said your account is not sending out duplicate friend requests. And you didn't receive a request from the person you're forwarding it to.


The message is a hoax and by sharing it, you're only making it spread faster.

The best thing to do is ignore it and delete it.

This message is different from the cloning epidemic that hit Facebook last year. Those instances were real and people do still get hacked.

This message will not spread a bug or virus, just annoying, useless chain message.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
facebookhoaxsocial mediatrendingbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FACEBOOK
Facebook Messenger scam cons woman out of life savings
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by security breach
10-year-old boy gets tattoo in Facebook video
Facebook activates safety check for Hurricane Florence
More facebook
Top Stories
Rapper killed in shooting outside bar in Queens
Dad wanted for questioning in his toddler's death kills himself
Man, boy, dog from capsized fishing boat off Long Island
LI driving instructor charged with DWI following crash
Young girl hospitalized after falling from apartment window
Vigil planned for Uber driver who jumped in front of subway train
Yankees beat Red Sox 6-2 in Game 2 of ALDS
'Walking Dead' actor Scott Wilson dies at age of 76
Show More
Judge Brett Kavanaugh confirmed to Supreme Court, quickly sworn in
Kavanaugh Confirmation: How every U.S. Senator voted
Gov. Cuomo: It's a 'sad day for this country' following Kavanaugh confirmation
Undocumented immigrant charged with brutal Freeport rape
21-year-old woman dead after being shot in neck in Brooklyn
More News