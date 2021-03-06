child killed

Ohio River search for James Hutchinson, 6, to resume; mother charged with murder

Middletown, Ohio community remembered boy this week
CINCINNATI -- Crews are expected to resume searching the Ohio River on Sunday for a 6-year-old Ohio boy who police say died when his mother tried to abandon him at a park and drive away but he grabbed for a door and was dragged.

Police believe James Hutchinson's mother, Brittany Gosney, and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, dumped the body into the river near Lawrenceburg, Indiana, last weekend.

Flood conditions have held up the search.

The mother was indicted Friday on 16 counts, including murder. Her boyfriend was indicted on 15 counts, including corpse abuse and tampering with evidence.

RELATED: AJ Freund murder: JoAnn Cunningham gets 35-year prison sentence in beating death of 5-year-old son
EMBED More News Videos

"I love him and I miss him and there's nothing I wouldn't do to bring him back," Cunningham told the court.



Butler County court records didn't list attorneys for the jailed couple.

"James was important, James was loved, and he will be missed," Hutchinson's former first grade teacher told WKEF.

The Middletown, Ohio community remembered the boy earlier this week.

"It's devastating," added parent, Meygan Dunn. "As a mom you just don't understand."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohioindianachild abandonedmissing boychild killedu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD KILLED
'It's devastating': Child struck, killed by own school bus in NYC
Newborn found dead in Brooklyn dumpster, woman arrested
NJ mom accused of murdering 4-year-old son
Boy killed, 2nd child critical after being struck by van in NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Senate stimulus update: Biden, Dems prevail as lawmakers pass $1.9T COVID-19 relief bill
COVID Updates: Concerns of case increase with state relaxing restrictions
Child critically injured after being hit by FDNY truck
Javits Center vaccine facility now open 24/7 thanks to J&J doses
Twitter is testing an 'undo' option after sending tweets
Ocean City amusement park damaged by fire set to reopen
Woman discovers secret apartment hidden behind her bathroom mirror
Show More
Video: Gunman seen shooting inside NYC store, 1 injured
18-year-old buys very first lotto ticket, wins $25,000
A woman's affair with a married man leads to her disappearance
Police investigate pepper spraying of mother near toddler
Poet Amanda Gorman says she was tailed by guard who thought of her as 'threat'
More TOP STORIES News