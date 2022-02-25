U.S. Coast Guard performs aerial rescue of 9 workers from burning oil rig in Port Arthur, Texas

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11591082" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you've gotten behind a wheel lately there's no doubt you've felt a ting of pain at the gas pump. CeFaan Kim has more on why gas prices could keep rising.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas (WABC) -- The U.S Coast Guard had to think quickly in order to rescue oil rig workers from a burning platform.The oil rig in Port Arthur, Texas was engulfed in flames leaving nine crew members stranded on the platform.The coast guard performed an aerial rescue at the shipyard in Sabine Pass to retrieve the workers from the rig.A chopper pulled them to safety and luckily no one was injured.There's no clear cause as to what sparked the fire.Officials are still investigating the incident.----------