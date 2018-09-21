On-duty MTA bus driver charged with DWI on Staten Island

NEW DORP, Staten Island (WABC) --
An MTA bus driver was arrested and charged with DWI on Thursday night.

Richard Hatton, 46, was pulled over by police officers on Burbank Avenue and Richmond Road on Staten Island after an anonymous 911 call was made.

Hatton appeared to be intoxicated, and was taken into the police precinct where he was arrested and charged.

Hatton was on-duty at the time of the arrest.

