HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --An Ecuadorian pizza deliveryman detained at an Army base for more than a month earlier this year is under arrest on Long Island, accused of slamming his wife into a wall and slapping her.
Pablo Villavicencio, 35, was previously detained June 1 after delivering pizza to the Fort Hamilton Army base in Brooklyn. The detention came as Villavicencio was in the process of seeking to establish legal residency and overcome a 2010 deportation order.
He came to the country illegally in 2008 but is married to a U.S. citizen. Their two young daughters also are U.S. citizens.
Villavicencio is accused of getting into a fight with his wife in their Hempstead home last Thursday. During the fight, he allegedly pushed her against a wall and slapped her body. He then allegedly took away her phone to prevent her from calling the police.
He was arraigned Saturday on a charge of fourth-degree criminal mischief.and ordered held on $500 bail. He was back in court Tuesday and was released on bail.
His wife, Sandra Chica, stood by his side all summer. What sparked the dispute is still not clear, and although her husband's arrest could lead to a new round of deportation efforts, that hasn't happened yet.
"Even with this pending criminal charge, ICE will not take custody of him while he has pending immigration applications," Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement.
Villavicencio's lawyer, Bruce Barket, said the case against him is weak and that factual allegations didn't match the crime charged.
"The criminal case is the kind of thing that really wouldn't make it two weeks in criminal court if it weren't for the attention," Barket said. "Let's see what happens."
The Legal Aid Society, which represented Villavicencio in the immigration matter, said in a statement it was "hopeful that this matter will be resolved and that Pablo will secure valid status with the continued assistance of our counsel."
Barket admitted there has been some tension in the family because Villavicencio's has not been permitted to work.
"It's not because because people won't hire him, it's not because he's not willing," Barket said. "He's a hard-working individual. It's because the terms of his immigration release prohibited his employment in the United States, which when you think about it is insane. But those are the laws we live under now. This man is in the country, the judge has ordered he stay here, but Immigration won't let him be employed."
According to court papers, the couple was arguing over where they kept the children's passports. Chica said in her deposition that she wants a divorce, which is why she believes Villavicencio became angry.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
