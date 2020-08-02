Long Island home destroyed by fire one day after deadly shooting

NORTH AMITYVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating a house fire that was the scene of a murder the day before on Long Island.

The house fire happened Sunday morning on Somerset Road in North Amityville.

Investigators say they can't make a connection between the murder and fire.

On Friday, a shooting left a man dead at the same home.

Officers responded to the scene after a 911 caller reported a man had been shot, which occurred after an altercation. The shooter then fled the scene.

When officers arrived, they found Elbert Wright, 28, of Massapequa, dead from a gunshot wound.

The investigation for both incidents are continuing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north amityvillesuffolk countylong island newsmurderdeadly shootingfatal shootinghouse fireinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Texas surpasses New York in total number of cases
13th shark sighting forces Long Island beaches to halt swimming
We could get 2-4 inches of rain from Isaias
How the Tri-State area is preparing for Isaias
AccuWeather: Stormy, humid Sunday
Wilford Brimley, 'Cocoon' and 'Natural' actor, dies at 85
Boats collide off Long Island leaving 1 dead, multiple injured
Show More
NYC did not have their school plan on time, Cuomo says
George Floyd's brother, Eric Garner's mother on hand for BLM mural painting in NJ
Woman assaulted in dispute over face mask speaks out from hospital bed
VIDEO: Robber cuts open Brooklyn church collection box
Gunmen remain at large after 2 fatal shootings in Bronx
More TOP STORIES News