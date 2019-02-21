Detectives are investigating the death of a man apparently due to carbon monoxide poisoning in West HillsPolice arrived on the scene on Scott Drive around 8:30 Thursday morning.The woman who lived at the house had called her daughter complaining about throwing up, investigators said. When she arrived at the house, she found her step-father unconscious and called 911.The 911 operator asked the woman to try to get the couple out of the house, but she was not able to do so due to their weakened condition, police said.Officials identified the dead man as 55-year-old Stephen Yancofski.A woman found at the scene identified as Kyriaki Bouziotas, 59, was taken to the hospital.There was no immediate word on her condition.----------