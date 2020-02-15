One killed in Upper East Side apartment fire, FDNY reports

By Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was killed after a fire tore through a high-rise apartment on the Upper East Side, FDNY reports.

The fire broke out Friday around 9 p.m. in the building on 351 East 84th Street near First Avenue.

Officials say two other people were injured in the fire - one serious and one minor injury.

Sources say the victim, a 77-year-old man, is a smoker, and believed to have started the fire. His adult daughter was reportedly in the apartment with him and noticed the fire too late to do anything.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper east sidenew york citymanhattanfire
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Employee killed in shooting at Bronx deli
NJ family torn apart after dad handed over to ICE following traffic stop
AccuWeather: Cold then mild
Police: French tourist slashed while walking with girlfriend
Family: NJ woman with cerebral palsy severely burned by nurse
Neighbor found dead near body of missing 6-year-old
Soldier surprises daughter at school on Valentine's Day
Show More
Couple flying with newly adopted infant get baby shower on plane
Mayor de Blasio to endorse Sanders in race for president
Neighborhood Eats: A cultural mash-up at Harlem restaurant
Orphaned albino elephant recovers from poacher's snare
Attorney Michael Avenatti found guilty of trying to extort Nike
More TOP STORIES News