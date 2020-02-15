One killed in Upper East Side apartment fire, FDNY reports

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was killed after a fire tore through a high-rise apartment on the Upper East Side, FDNY reports.The fire broke out Friday around 9 p.m. in the building on 351 East 84th Street near First Avenue.Officials say two other people were injured in the fire - one serious and one minor injury.Sources say the victim, a 77-year-old man, is a smoker, and believed to have started the fire. His adult daughter was reportedly in the apartment with him and noticed the fire too late to do anything.----------