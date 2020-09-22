One World Trade lit in gold in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Several buildings in New York City are being lit in gold Monday in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
One World Trade Center, One Bryant Park and 151 West 42nd Street were among the buildings lit in gold Monday night.
The buildings were lit by the Durst Organization, longtime supporters of Friends of Karen.
Friends of Karen is an organization that supports critically ill children and their families.
They chose to light the buildings in gold because that is the color that is worn in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness Day.
