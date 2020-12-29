Coronavirus Update New York City: De Blasio extends Open Storefronts program aimed to help NYC small businesses

The extension will go through September 30, 2021.
The Open Storefronts program assists existing ground-floor storefront businesses who want to use outdoor areas on a temporary basis.
It allows eligible businesses to conduct activity on sidewalks, on roadways in the Open Streets: Restaurants program, or a combination of both.
In addition to businesses engaged in retail trade, repair stores, personal care services, and dry-cleaning and laundry services are able to use outdoor space for seating, queuing, or display of dry goods.
Under the program:
- Will allow retail stores and restaurants to use sidewalk to sell pre-packed food
- Expand number of restaurants that can use sidewalk for take-out
- Part of NYC's economic recovery plan
