Coronavirus Update New York City: De Blasio extends Open Storefronts program aimed to help NYC small businesses

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the extension of the Open Storefronts program that aims to help New York City small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The extension will go through September 30, 2021.The Open Storefronts program assists existing ground-floor storefront businesses who want to use outdoor areas on a temporary basis.It allows eligible businesses to conduct activity on sidewalks, on roadways in the Open Streets: Restaurants program, or a combination of both.In addition to businesses engaged in retail trade, repair stores, personal care services, and dry-cleaning and laundry services are able to use outdoor space for seating, queuing, or display of dry goods.- Will allow retail stores and restaurants to use sidewalk to sell pre-packed food- Expand number of restaurants that can use sidewalk for take-out- Part of NYC's economic recovery plan