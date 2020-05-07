Coronavirus News: NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Street' program to increase social distancing

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Officials in New York City and Hoboken are opening more streets this week to help improve social distancing as the weather warms up.New York City is opening another two miles of "Open Streets" on Thursday.It will add to the seven miles of car-free streets that opened last weekend.Among the new streets opening Thursday are sections of Broadway from 21st Street to 28th Street and from 36th to 41st Street.Hoboken is launching its own "Open Street" pilot program this weekend.Jefferson Street will be closed to traffic between 3rd Street and 11th Street from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday."This space will help reduce the stress in our parks and waterfront, with the goal of making it safer for outdoor activity with the warmer weather," said Mayor Ravi Bhalla. "While we continue to advocate for residents to stay at home whenever practically possible, I recognize the mental health benefits of fresh air and outdoor space, and I'm confident this space will promote responsible outdoor activity."