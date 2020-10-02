reopen nyc

'Open Streets: Restaurants': 4 locations added in New York City

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Additional locations across New York City will now participate in the popular Open Streets: Restaurants program.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Friday, four more locations for car-free outdoor dining on weekends, expanding the program to 89 streets citywide.

An additional location has added weekday hours.

More than 10,400 restaurants are now participating in the broader Open Streets initiative, which the mayor recently announced would be permanent and year-round as part of the city's long-term recovery plan.

"Outdoor dining has kept New Yorkers safe and healthy and supported the restaurants that keep our city vibrant. And the Open Streets: Restaurants program has re-imagined our urban landscape and drawn on our greatest resources: creativity and resilience," de Blasio said. "I'm proud to offer even more options for New Yorkers to enjoy a meal outdoors, and I look forward to expanding the program further."

Weekend outdoor dining at the new locations will begin as early Friday, October 2, with days and times varying by location.

Hours for each participating location can be found on the Open Streets: Restaurants homepage.

- Third Avenue BID
- Park Slope Fifth Avenue BID
- West 111th Street Block Association
- Jeffrey's Grocery

Expanded hours for existing Open Streets:

- MacDougal Merchants Association

Mayor de Blasio also announced that the following areas will be added to the Open Streets program, which makes roadway space available for socially distanced recreation on 80 miles of streets citywide:

- Asian American Federation
- 45th St Block Association (45th St)
- 45th St Block Association (Pleasant Ave)

"Open Streets and Outdoor Dining have been two bright spots in these dark times, and I'm proud to keep expanding both these initiatives in my district and throughout the five boroughs. We must continue working to give New Yorkers more open space and to support our restaurants and small businesses as best we can during and after this pandemic," said Council Speaker Corey Johnson.

