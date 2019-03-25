Operation Varsity Blues

Operation Varsity Blues: Yale rescinds admission for one student after college admission scandal

EMBED <>More Videos

TIMELINE: Operation Varsity Blues

As the fallout continues for Operation Varsity Blues, Yale University confirmed that one student will no longer be admitted because of the cheating scam.

"Yale has rescinded the admission of one student as a result of this matter," Thomas Conroy, a Yale University spokesman, told ABC News on Monday.

RELATED: Operation Varsity Blues: How the alleged college admissions scam unfolded

In a Sunday interview, Conroy told the Yale Daily News that there is no reason to believe any students were involved other than one who had her admission rescinded and one who was never accepted. The University has launched an internal review with the help of outside counsel, Conroy said.

In a far-reaching investigation dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues," federal prosecutors earlier this month charged 50 people in a scandal involving bribes to gain admission for students applying to top universities around the country, including Yale. Those charged include coaches and parents, including CEOs and Hollywood actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin. It's the largest college cheating scam ever prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice, according to officials.

In one of the cases laid out by federal prosecutors, Rudolph "Rudy" Meredith, the university's former women's head soccer coach, was paid $400,000 to accept a student even though the applicant did not play soccer.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetycelebrity arreststanford universityuniversity of texasoperation varsity bluesyale universityduke universitycollegeu.s. & worldusc
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
Admissions scandal investigation began with tip from LA man: Report
Alleged college admissions scam: Students file class-action
Operation Varsity Blues: Who is involved
Sephora cuts ties with Loughlin's daughter amid admissions scandal
TOP STORIES
NYPD: Man shot by police after igniting cars, taking out knife
Video: Woman fights off groper with umbrella in NYC
School bus driver accused of kissing teen girl on bus
Suspect charged after elderly woman kicked on subway
Police impersonator wanted to use woman's bathroom
New Jersey couple rescued after nightmare cruise
Kielbasa recalled over possible metal contamination
Show More
Mob boss murder suspect due in court in NYC
Mueller report summary: No collusion between Trump, Russia
AccuWeather: Cooler start to workweek
Dr. Dre brags about daughter's USC acceptance, faces backlash
2nd Parkland student dies of apparent suicide in a week
More TOP STORIES News