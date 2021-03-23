coronavirus new jersey

Woman forced to take down free library displayed on front lawn in NJ

By
ORADELL, New Jersey (WABC) -- Free, little libraries have been popping up on front lawns during the COVID pandemic with public libraries closed, but for one woman in Oradell, she was told to take it down.

People loved the little free library that was on Tina Musich's lawn, until somebody complained, and the building inspector dropped off a notice.

"We got a note on Friday that there was a zoning law against it in our town, against structures on the front lawn," Musich said.

The free library was so embraced by the community that even law enforcement took to it.

RELATED | My Very Own Library program gifts New Jersey students 240K free books
EMBED More News Videos

Since 2011, the My Very Own Library program has provided more than 2 million books to elementary school students in Newark.



"We had a police officer drop of books," Musich said.

And neighbors thought it was adorable.

Right now, the wooden library is out of the ground and has been in the garage. The books are in a bin on the porch because that is allowed -- everything from adult thrillers to Winnie the Pooh.

Speaking of children's books, remember Shel Silverstein's "Where the Sidewalk Ends?" Well, six feet from where the little library was standing, is where the sidewalk ends.

"Yes - we find this strange that right there in front of our house is the sidewalk that goes nowhere," Musich said.

So funny. But people want the library back.

"I think this is just overkill, I don't think this is necessary at all. Great way to meet and see other people," neighbor Lorraine Brosnahan.

RELATED | Dr. Anthony Fauci to star in new children's book
EMBED More News Videos

The United States' top immunologist will soon be the focus of a children's book.



"If there's something with the zoning laws maybe revisit that," resident Lauren Aimi said.

The mayor called Eyewitness News to say that she too, hopes a compromise or code change can happen. She just found out about this.

That's welcome news for everyone who is pulling for the books.

"With spring coming we were hoping even more people would be out here," Musich said.

So hopes are high for this page turner in New Jersey.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus


Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew jerseybergen countynew jerseybookscoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiclibrariescovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Updates: Most 'long haulers' experience neurological symptoms 6 weeks after virus
COVID Updates: Increased travel spurs fears of virus surge
Murphy says no new reopenings 'for some time' due to variants
COVID Updates: Miami Beach sets new curfew after spring break crowds, fights
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden eyes $3T package for infrastructure, schools, families
COVID NYC Update: City workforce to return to offices May 3
Fire rages at Long Island asphalt plant after tank explodes
Gun in Colo. grocery store shooting bought 6 days earlier: Officials
Dog-sitter arrested after abandoning puppy in dumpster: Police
Photos of migrant detention center highlight Biden's border secrecy
Duckworth threatens to oppose Biden nominees over lack of diversity
Show More
1 dead, firefighter missing in fire at NY assisted living facility
Community groups stepping up to help protect Asian neighbors in NYC
When am I getting my stimulus check? Next batch ramps up
Regal Cinemas, 2nd largest chain in US, to reopen in April
Tenants left homeless from fire say landlord refuses to make repairs
More TOP STORIES News