shooting

Multiple people shot at church in Orange County, California; 1 person detained, authorities say

The sheriff's department said deputies have also recovered a weapon that may have been used.
EMBED <>More Videos

Heavy police presence surrounds church after reports of shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. -- One person has been detained after deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a church in Laguna Woods that reportedly injured multiple people.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the person was detained at around 2 p.m. on Sunday at Geneva Presbyterian Church located in the 24000 block of El Toro Road.



The sheriff's department said deputies have also recovered a weapon that may have been used.

WATCH NOW | Hit play in the video player above to watch the ABC7 Los Angeles 24x7 Streaming channel

In an earlier update posted on Twitter, OCSD reported several people had been shot.

Firefighters and paramedics were rushed to the scene and were reportedly treating multiple people for injuries.

Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately released. It's unclear if the person detained is considered a suspect.

The condition of those people shot was also not immediately disclosed.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orange countycrimeorange county newsgun violenceshootingchurchu.s. & worldguns
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
SHOOTING
Hero security guard, shoppers among Buffalo shooting victims
What we know about the alleged gunman in the Buffalo mass shooting
Suspect fired 50 rounds in Buffalo shooting that killed 10: Police
NYPD stepping up patrols outside Black houses of worship
TOP STORIES
9-year-old girl found dead in Brooklyn apartment
What we know about the alleged gunman in the Buffalo mass shooting
Suspect fired 50 rounds in Buffalo shooting that killed 10: Police
Hero security guard, shoppers among Buffalo shooting victims
AccuWeather: Humid Sunday
Semi-automatic used in mass shooting purchased legally in upstate NY
Livestream of Buffalo mass shooting removed in under 2 minutes: Twitch
Show More
NYPD stepping up patrols outside Black houses of worship
Russians stymied in Ukraine; Finland favors joining NATO
Police: Man struck repeatedly with gun in Queens mugging
Plane crash Haulover bridge: Aircraft hits SUV while crashing
Mars Wrigley issues recall of several gummy candies
More TOP STORIES News