u.s. & world

Mysterious illness in India leaves experts baffled, hundreds sickened: 'Nobody knows'

Symptoms ranging from nausea and anxiety to loss of consciousness have been reported in 546 patients admitted to hospitals
By Aniruddha Ghosal, AP Science Writer
NEW DELHI -- Health officials and experts are still baffled by a mysterious illness that has left over 500 people hospitalized and one person dead in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

The illness was first detected Saturday evening in Eluru, an ancient city famous for its hand-woven products. People started convulsing without any warning, said Geeta Prasadini, the director of public health.

Since then, symptoms ranging from nausea and anxiety to loss of consciousness have been reported in 546 patients admitted to hospitals. Many have recovered and returned home, while 148 are still being treated, said Dasari Nagarjuna, a government spokesperson.

Teams of experts have arrived at the city from India's top scientific institutes. Different theories have been suggested and are being tested. The most recent hypothesis is contamination of food by pesticides.

"But nobody knows," Prasadini admitted.

What is confounding experts is that there doesn't seem to be any common link among the hundreds of people who have fallen sick. All of the patients have tested negative for COVID-19 and other viral diseases such as dengue, chikungunya or herpes. They aren't related to each other. They don't all live in the same area. They're from different age groups, including about 70 children, but very few are elderly.

Initially, contaminated water was suspected. But the chief minister's office confirmed that people who don't use the municipal water supply have also fallen ill, and that initial tests of water samples didn't reveal any harmful chemicals.

A 45-year-old man with the single name Sridhar was hospitalized with symptoms resembling epilepsy and died Sunday evening, doctors said. Prasadini said his autopsy didn't shed any light on the cause of death.

The hypothesis currently being tested is that people ate vegetables tainted with pesticides made of organic compounds containing phosphorus. But this is an "assumption" based on the fact that such pesticides are commonly used in the area and not on any evidence, Prasadini said.

She said that experts were testing to see if pesticides had contaminated fish ponds or spilled over to vegetables.

Opposition leader N. Chandrababu Naidu demanded on Twitter an "impartial, full-fledged inquiry into the incident."

Andhra Pradesh state is among those worst hit by COVID-19, with over 800,000 detected cases. The health system in the state, like the rest of India, has been frayed by the virus.

___

Associated Press writer Chonchui Ngashangva contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmysteryillnessu.s. & worldindia
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Woman, 90, receives 1st COVID vaccine in UK rollout
3 press conferences expected today as Fort Hood findings released
Another judge blocks Trump's TikTok ban
Ken Paxton contests election results in 4 states in new lawsuit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Studies suggest AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine around 70% effective
76-year-old man struck by stray bullet while sleeping at nursing home
Newark Penn Station to get $190 million makeover
Passenger of stolen car killed after driver crashes into tree
COVID Live Updates: Will the US have enough vaccines?
Ken Paxton contests election results in 4 states in new lawsuit
Can employers force employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine?
Show More
Biden's health team offers glimpse of his COVID-19 strategy
Fear & dread: 2nd indoor dining shutdown possible in NYC
CVS Pharmacy hiring thousands ahead of COVID-19 vaccine
Safe harbor law locks Congress into accepting Biden's win
Brooklyn barbershop worker shot in attempted robbery
More TOP STORIES News