Oscars

Leslie Jordan, Tracee Ellis Ross to announce 2022 Oscar nominations next week

The actors will reveal nominees in all 23 Academy Award categories on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
EMBED <>More Videos

Oscars will have a host this year, first since 2018

LOS ANGELES -- Award season is officially upon us! Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross will announce the nominations for the 94th Oscars, the Academy announced Thursday.

The "Will & Grace" and "Black-ish" actors will reveal nominees in all 23 Academy Award categories in a two-part live presentation on Tuesday, Feb. 8, starting at 8:18 a.m. ET/5:18 a.m. PT. You can watch the nominations live on this website or through our streaming apps on Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The ceremony returns to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will have a host at the helm for the first time since 2018.

EMBED More News Videos

From Chloe Zhao and Yuh-Jung Youn's history-making Oscar wins to Thomas Vinterberg's emotional tribute to his daughter, these were the night's most memorable moments.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsaward showsotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
'Tick, Tick... Boom!' honors Jonathan Larson with Oscar buzz
Denzel Washington shares risks and rewards of 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'
Denzel Washington poised for Oscar nod in 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'
Oscar buzz about Kirsten Dunst in 'The Power of the Dog'
TOP STORIES
Combating gun violence tops agenda for Biden's visit to NYC
Thousands of officers gather to say goodbye to NYPD Det. Wilbert Mora
Rapper TDott Woo fatally shot outside Brooklyn home
AccuWeather: Rain and fog
CA man's $33K check gets lost as BofA closes branch
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
Ross responds to claims in Flores' NFL lawsuit
Show More
Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio considering congressional run: reports
Dog rescued from kill shelter now inspires on the ice
COVID Update: US prepares vaccines for younger kids pending FDA, CDC
Brooklyn judge's son pleads guilty to Capitol riot charges
4 arrested in connection with overdose death of Michael K. Williams
More TOP STORIES News