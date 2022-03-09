Oscars

Oscars 2022: Anthony Hopkins, Rami Malek added to list of presenters for March 27 ceremony

Leguizamo, Liu, James join growing list of stars presenting at 94th Oscar ceremony
By George Pennacchio
Oscar presenters to include Lily James, Simu Liu

LOS ANGELES -- The Oscars red carpet is getting more crowded by the day!

Producers for the upcoming 94th Oscars ceremony announced the next round of stars who will serve as presenters for the ceremony.

We'll see Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter, two-time Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins, SAG Award winner Lily James; plus the voice of Bruno in "Encanto," Emmy winner John Leguizamo.

Key nominees for the 2022 Oscars
Jane Campion's gothic western "The Power of the Dog" led nominations for the 94th Oscars. Here are the nominees in key categories.



An Oscar invitation also went out to the star of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings," People's Choice winner Simu Liu; previous best actor Oscar winner for "Bohemian Rhapsody" Rami Malek will be there, along with former Oscar nominee for "Pulp Fiction," Uma Thurman.

Previously announced Oscars presenters include Kevin Costner, Zoe Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and Youn Yuh-jung.

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Check out the full list of nominations for the 2022 Oscars here.

