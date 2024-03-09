Step into the spotlight with the 'Oscars Fan Experience' photo-op at the Academy Museum

LOS ANGELES -- Get ready to strike a pose!

This weekend, ABC and Amazon Fire TV are inviting guests to visit a free fan photo-op experience celebrating the Oscars at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. The one-of-a-kind immersive installation allows guests visiting the museum to take the perfect Instagram photo ahead of the big show.

The exhibit is located at the museum on Wilshire Boulevard and is only available to "Oscars Night at the Museum" ticket holders. You can stop by and take your photo on Saturday until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 3 to 8:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures website.