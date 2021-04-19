Could this movie prove spoiler at the Oscars?

WABC-TV's entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon appeared on 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' on Monday.
Sandy shared his thoughts on the Best Picture nominees as well as where you can watch them.
He says a spoiler is emerging among the 8 movies after taking the top prize at the SAG Awards.
Watch the full interview in 2 parts (player above) to learn which movie Sandy thinks could pull off the upset.
How to watch the Oscars and the "On The Red Carpet" pre-show
Live Oscar coverage begins Sunday morning and continues all day here on this ABC station. Check local listings to find out when you can catch "On The Red Carpet" in your city before the Oscars.
ABC's "Oscars: Into the Spotlight" begins at 6:30 p.m. ET | 5:30 p.m. CT | 3:30 p.m. PT, leading into the Oscars at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT.
After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage on this ABC station.
