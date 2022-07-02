On The Red Carpet previews hot movies, shows for July

Summer is here, and On the Red Carpet has the sizzling hot movies and shows that may melt your screens.We've got a preview of "The Bachelorette" featuring not one but two Bachelorettes looking for love.Plus, we'll have a look at all your favorite primetime summer game shows including new shows "Generation Gap" and "The Final Straw."And we talk with the stars of what is sure to be a summer blockbuster "Thor: Love and Thunder." All that and much more as On the Red Carpet previews what's new in July.