our america

'Our America: Equity Report - The Conversation': Hear from those who created the Equity Report

Hear from data journalists, leaders who created the Equity Report

"Our America: Equity Report - The Conversation" is a panel discussion with the key leaders and data journalists at ABC Owned Television Stations who created the proprietary Equity Report.

They are joined by special guests ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas and KGO/ABC7 Bay Area's Race & Culture journalist Julian Glover to discuss the groundbreaking Equity Report that tracks and measures racial equity in neighborhoods across 100 of the largest U.S. cities. The results are astounding and reveal grave inequities in communities of color and their quality of life.

Join "The Conversation" to learn how the team uses the Equity Report to tell powerful stories that amplify the voices of underrepresented and marginalized communities by examining social issues and exploring the historical context - and how YOU can get involved to build more equitable communities.

Click here to learn more about the Equity Report or go to OurAmericaABC.com to see it for yourself.

We want to help our communities foster conversations that lead to equitable change for all. That's why we've launched the Equity Report - to bring you the data you need to help spark that change.

our americadata journalismrace in america
