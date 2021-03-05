our america

Our America: Women Forward

"Our America: Women Forward" is a five-part, multi-platform docu-series culminating into a one-hour documentary that celebrates women and follows their historical journey of challenges and barriers faced to breaking barriers and shattering glass ceilings to build a better country, world, and future for the next generation.

The special shines a light on how women have always been at the forefront or the undercurrent of pioneering change in America. "Women Forward" will introduce society to women in their communities who exemplify the strength and ingenuity to inspire change and nurture the next generation while elevating women across socioeconomic, generational, and cultural spaces.

"Our America: Women Forward" illustrates these women's journeys as symbolic superheroines that represent the "game changer," "innovator," "trailblazer," "transcender," "power player," and the "everyday hero," each name holding a special meaning.

The docu-series will air as a five-part special each day, March 8-13, across all eight owned stations within the newscasts of New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham, and Fresno, and streamed on all OTV's 32 connected TV apps, beginning March 2021. The docu-series culminates to an hour-long special that airs the weekend of March 13, 2021.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyour americawomen's history monthwomen
OUR AMERICA
From cleaning bathrooms to owning the #1 lash salon in NYC
Small Girls PR reshapes industry from the top down
Dr. Allen recounts leading NYC H+H through beginning of COVID pandemic
1st African American woman appointed OB-GYN in-chief at NYP-Weill Cornell
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 officers shot in stairwell of Brooklyn apartment; suspect in custody
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
New York to open 10 new mass vaccination sites in coming weeks
Ohio man recovering after being vaccinated twice in one day
3rd stimulus check updates: What's next for COVID relief bill
Biden to make primetime address marking 1 year into pandemic
'Naked Cowboy' arrested in Florida during 'Bike Week'
Show More
NYC high schools set to resume in-person learning
COVID Vaccine Updates: 2.9M Americans vaccinated in one day in a new record
NJ city converts shipping containers to house homeless, at-risk residents
Disturbing death of 10-year-old boy causing uproar in community
LIRR's reduced schedule creates some crowding conditions
More TOP STORIES News