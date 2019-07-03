MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A cab crashed through scaffolding and into an Urban Outfitters store after the driver suffered an apparent seizure behind the wheel Wednesday morning.
The accident occurred at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 43rd Street in Manhattan.
Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle during the medical episode, causing the cab to jump the curb and slam into the building.
The driver was rushed to Bellevue Hospital.
No other injuries were reported.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Cab driver suffers apparent seizure, slams taxi into Urban Outfitters in Manhattan
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News