Cab driver suffers apparent seizure, slams taxi into Urban Outfitters in Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A cab crashed through scaffolding and into an Urban Outfitters store after the driver suffered an apparent seizure behind the wheel Wednesday morning.The accident occurred at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 43rd Street in Manhattan.Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle during the medical episode, causing the cab to jump the curb and slam into the building.The driver was rushed to Bellevue Hospital.No other injuries were reported.----------