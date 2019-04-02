Disasters & Accidents

Out-of-control car crashes into parked vehicles, catches fire in Bushwick, Brooklyn

By
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Three women are lucky to be alive after a wild crash in Brooklyn early Tuesday.

A car eastbound on Menahan Street, just passing St. Nicholas Avenue, sideswiped a parked Honda CRV, struck another unoccupied car, before overturning and catching fire in Bushwick.

Neighborhood surveillance video showed the Nissan Altima driving down the street.

A neighbor managed to grab a fire extinguisher and ran outside as first responders made their way to the scene.

Fortunately, the three women inside the vehicle escaped before it caught fire.

One was treated for a wrist injury, and two others were checked out but otherwise not injured.

The NYPD has investigated, but does not suspect criminality in this crash.

Related topics:
disasters & accidentsbushwickbrooklynnew york citycar crashcar fire
