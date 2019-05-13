Out-of-control driver seen destroying row of cars along Queens street

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- An out-of-control driver was seen on exclusive surveillance video destroying a row of cars along a street in Queens.

Police say the out-of-control driver was going the wrong way at one point, and two people in the car are nowhere to be found.

It happened shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday in Ozone Park. Police say the vechicle treated 75th Street and 95th Ave like a pinball machine, ricocheting off of parked cars, until it finally crashed into the back of a minivan.

Masum Ahmed was waiting for his wife when he says the car went the wrong way suddenly bashed into his parked vehicle.

"I came out and saw my car is completely destroyed - this is just insane," said Ahmed.

Nazime Uddin is thankful children and families in the residential neighborhood were not killed.

"I saw a car reversing - almost hit woman on road crossing. Car reversed so fast, almost 60mph...hit two cars on back. 75th Street, after hit two cars, came up to 97th, made left turn and hit about five more cars, "Uddin said.

Police are now looking for a man and woman seen fleeing from a vehicle.

"When I come out, I saw one man and a woman take off from the car. They hit my car badly, I'm really really upset," said victim Muhammed Alim.

The car doing all the damage had a 'for sale' sign on the window. It is unclear whether it was stolen.

Now, the victims are worried how they will get to work in the morning.

