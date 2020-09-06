Out-of-control driver slams into pedestrian in Washington Heights

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A security camera was recording as the out-of-control driver slammed into a pedestrian. Then, moments later, eyewitnesses jumped in to help before the driver got away.It happened at 6:40 Saturday morning right at the corner of 157th and Amsterdam when a car hit the 62-year-old, pinning underneath. Those standing nearby didn't skip a beat and ran and got him to safety. The man tried to avoid the SUV, but it was going too fast.Anna Carroll was in her 8th floor apartment and heard it all the way up. She came running down."There was a gentleman in very bad condition leaning up against that wall," Carroll said.Deryl Brown was working at a deli on the corner, and he and others ran out to help, telling the driver to stop moving.Realizing the victim may get crushed again, one of the men pulled him from under the car, but that driver didn't stop there - instead he reverses the car."I heard a lady scream 'stop, oh god stop, don't do that, please, please, no, no, no," Carroll said.The car nearly hit the victim a second time, then that driver turned his eyes to Brown who prayed his bad knee would hold up."I leaped up...and when I leaped up he actually hit - I fell backward, rolled off the car, and ran toward the corner," Brown said.It all happened in a matter of seconds, making many realize to keep their eyes open, no matter the time of day.----------