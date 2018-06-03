Out of control driver speeds onto Little League field during game

EMBED </>More Videos

It was chaos at a Little League game when a driver sped onto the field.

Eyewitness News
SANFORD, Maine (WABC) --
It was chaos at a Little League baseball game in Maine when an out of control driver ripped around the field.

Terrifying video shows the car speeding around the diamond as children and coaches ran to escape.

Onlookers screamed at the driver to stop, but instead she plowed through a gate and hit a 68-year-old man in the parking lot.

EMS rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 14-year-old who was pitching when the car drove onto the field says everyone ran for their lives.

"I pitched to one batter, then I heard rubber burning, and everyone looked up," the teen said. "All of a sudden I heard a bunch of screaming."

Police later arrested the driver, 51-year-old Carol Sharrow. Investigators are still trying to determine her motive and state of mind.

Police say the stands were packed with hundreds of people at the time, and they are interviewing witnesses.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car accidentdriverlittle league
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Show More
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News