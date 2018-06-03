Out of control driver speeds onto Little League field during game

It was chaos at a Little League baseball game in Maine when an out of control driver ripped around the field.Terrifying video shows the car speeding around the diamond as children and coaches ran to escape.Onlookers screamed at the driver to stop, but instead she plowed through a gate and hit a 68-year-old man in the parking lot.EMS rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.The 14-year-old who was pitching when the car drove onto the field says everyone ran for their lives."I pitched to one batter, then I heard rubber burning, and everyone looked up," the teen said. "All of a sudden I heard a bunch of screaming."Police later arrested the driver, 51-year-old Carol Sharrow. Investigators are still trying to determine her motive and state of mind.Police say the stands were packed with hundreds of people at the time, and they are interviewing witnesses.