Out-of-control pick-up slams into house in New Jersey

By Ryan McGriff
RIDGEFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating what caused an out-of-control pickup truck to slam into a home in New Jersey.

According to witnesses, the truck drove into a house on Edgewater Avenue in Ridgefield, New Jersey on Monday afternoon, after the driver of the vehicle suffered an apparent medical emergency.

Neighbors say they heard the car go out of control followed by a loud crash.

The condition of the driver has not been released and no one in the house was seriously hurt.

