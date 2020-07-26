Reopen NYC: Van slams into Upper East Side cafe in yet another outdoor dining crash

The latest incident happened Saturday when a van slammed into a cafe on the Upper East Side.
It occurred at around lunch time on 1st Avenue near 74th Street.
Police say no one was hurt.
In Brooklyn, jarring surveillance video shows an out-of-control vehicle plowing into an outdoor dining area on July 21.
Security footage shows a pickup truck crashing into L'Wren's curbside dining area around dusk on Tuesday.
The car slammed into several tables where patrons were eating.
Three people were hurt, but fortunately their injuries were not serious.
On July 5, a car that slammed into a Queens restaurant injured eight people.
