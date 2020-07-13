Over 100 workers evacuated after large crack discovered in Queens building

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Over a hundred workers were evacuated after a large crack was discovered on a building in Queens.Just before 1 p.m. Monday, FDNY responded to the building on 45-18 Court Sq. in Long Island City for the large crack on the top floor of a six-story building.The building is currently under construction.Officials say 125 workers were evacuated, and buildings adjacent to the location were also evacuated.No injuries were reported.Crews are still on the scene.