Over 100 workers evacuated after large crack discovered in Queens building

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Over a hundred workers were evacuated after a large crack was discovered on a building in Queens.
Just before 1 p.m. Monday, FDNY responded to the building on 45-18 Court Sq. in Long Island City for the large crack on the top floor of a six-story building.
The building is currently under construction.
Officials say 125 workers were evacuated, and buildings adjacent to the location were also evacuated.
No injuries were reported.
Crews are still on the scene.
