Owner accused of killing man attempting to break into his Bronx home

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man trying to break into a Bronx building died after he was allegedly chased down by the property owner, who struck him in the head with a metal object.

Police said 54-year-old Troy George confronted the man attempting to break into his East 223rd Street property in Williamsbridge just after 11:50 p.m. Thursday night.

The 29-year-old would-be burglar ran away, with the property owner chasing after him. He caught up with him and a scuffle ensued.

The owner is accused of striking the man in the head with a metal object. He was then taken to Montefiore Hospital, where he died.

George was taken to North Central Bronx Hospital to be treated for his injuries. He has since been charged with murder.

