Pennsylvania man sent to prison for trafficking protected turtles

PHILADELPHIA -- A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to six months in prison for trafficking protected turtles.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania says David Sommers on Thursday was also ordered to pay $250,000 in restitution for poaching thousands of protected diamondback terrapins and their eggs from coastal marshes in New Jersey and illegally selling them.

In a deal with prosecutors, Sommers pleaded guilty in February to false-labeling of packages containing terrapins.

Diamondback terrapins are a semi-aquatic species of turtle native to brackish waters in eastern and southern United States.

They aren't found in Pennsylvania, where Sommers resided, but have a dwindling habitat range in New Jersey.

Terrapins are prized in the reptile pet trade for their unique shell markings.

The turtles are protected under New Jersey law and by international treaty.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiapennsylvania newsanimals
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Florida preps for an 'absolute monster' with Hurricane Dorian
Simone Biles' brother charged in connection with triple murder
Truck in Bronx hauling fruit - and millions in cocaine
Woman gave birth in jail cell with no medical help: Lawsuit
5-year-old girl killed by falling fence in Brooklyn
Racoons, fleas prompt NY school to relocate 1st week of classes
Man who served 36 years for $50 theft freed from prison
Show More
Man wanted in earlier shooting fired at officers, killed by police
Teen arrested in connection with possible ISIS-inspired attack
Reward offered to find gunman who fatally shot 2 Queens men
Police release video of man wanted in Manhattan groping
Bus strikes guardrail on Gowanus Expressway
More TOP STORIES News