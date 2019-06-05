Pennsylvania woman found dead days before couple at same Dominican Republic resort

Miranda Schaup-Werner was found dead at the Grand Bahia Principe hotel on May 25.
Days later, Edward Holmes and his fiance Cynthia Day were found dead in their hotel room.
The U.S. Department of State confirmed the couple's deaths in a statement to ABC News.
"We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss," a State Department official said. "We are in close contact with local authorities regarding their investigation into the cause of death. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance. The U.S. Department of State and our embassies and consulates abroad have no greater responsibility than the protection of U.S. citizens overseas. Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment."
In both cases, the cause of death was listed as respiratory failure and pulmonary edema.
Schaup-Werner's family released a statement saying, "Was this a poisoning? Why wasn't that question originally investigated by the local police? Is it just normally assumed that a healthy 41-year-old suddenly dies like this? Is this a pattern?"
Police say they are aware of Schaup -Werner's death but haven't opened a criminal investigation.
They have opened one into the Maryland couple's deaths.