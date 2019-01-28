MOSCOW, Russia --Police in Russia have found a painting that was stolen right from the wall of a museum as stunned visitors looked on.
On Sunday, a man calmly walked up to the painting, took it off the wall, and walked away.
Investigators later found it at a construction site.
The man said he couldn't remember where he was on Sunday and denied involvement.
The painting has an estimated value of nearly $200,000.
