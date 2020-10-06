Pair of muggers on motor scooters wanted in New York City robbery-spree

According to police, the suspects are wanted in connection to seven robbery incidents that happened within a 24-hour period between September 4 and 5 in various parts of the Bronx and Manhattan.
Officials say the muggers rolled up to victims on motor scooters and snatched their necklaces.
Police say the value of the stolen jewelry totaled several thousand dollars.
Fortunately, in all cases, no injuries were reported.
The suspects are described as two males, 20-30 years old.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
