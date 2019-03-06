Pair of serial thieves wanted for a dozen burglaries in Astoria, Woodside

EMBED <>More Videos

Police say the suspects have been targeting homes in Astoria and Woodside since last November.

By Eyewitness News
ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- There is new video of a pair of serial thieves wanted for a dozen break-ins in Queens.

Police say the suspects break in through locked doors or windows when no one is home.

They say the suspects have been targeting homes in Astoria and Woodside since last November.

The suspects have allegedly stolen at least $80,000 worth of jewelry, electronics, and cash.

The first suspect is described as a light-skinned man, approximately 30-years-old, 5'11" tall, weighing 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing dark jeans, white sneakers and a hooded sweatshirt.

The second suspect is described as a light-skinned male, approximately 30-years-old, 5'5" tall, weighing 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing dark jeans, white sneakers and a hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of these males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
astoriawoodsidenew york cityqueensburglarytheftsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
15 hurt, 2 critically in Olinville apartment fire
Search for bicyclist who shot Uber passenger in Brooklyn
Man shot by police in Harlem apartment building
Woman sleeping outside strip center set on fire
AccuWeather: Blast of bitter cold continues
Ash Wednesday marks start of Lent for Christians
Police: Baby left alone on busy subway during rush hour
Show More
'Extreme' gust of wind sends cruise ship passengers 'flying'
Stretch of Route 3 in NJ reopened after falling debris from overpass
Bus driver, aides accused of abusing student with disabilities
R. Kelly says 'I didn't do this stuff' in first interview since being charged
Bloomberg not running for president in 2020
More TOP STORIES News