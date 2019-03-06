Pair of serial thieves wanted for a dozen burglaries in Astoria, Woodside

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- There is new video of a pair of serial thieves wanted for a dozen break-ins in Queens.Police say the suspects break in through locked doors or windows when no one is home.They say the suspects have been targeting homes in Astoria and Woodside since last November.The suspects have allegedly stolen at least $80,000 worth of jewelry, electronics, and cash.The first suspect is described as a light-skinned man, approximately 30-years-old, 5'11" tall, weighing 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing dark jeans, white sneakers and a hooded sweatshirt.The second suspect is described as a light-skinned male, approximately 30-years-old, 5'5" tall, weighing 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing dark jeans, white sneakers and a hooded sweatshirt.Anyone with information in regard to the identities of these males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------