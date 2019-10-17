Pair spotted on video kicking out subway window on moving train in East Harlem

By Eyewitness News
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD is looking for two men seen on video kicking out a window on a moving subway.

Police are hoping someone recognizes the pair so they can be charged with criminal mischief.

The incident happened on Saturday, September 28th at around 8:41 p.m. near the 125th Street/Lexington Avenue Station.

The two kicked the glass windows out into the tunnel. There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

