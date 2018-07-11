Pair wanted for dumping toxic waste in Long Island Pine Barrens

EMBED </>More Videos

Stacey Sager has more on the pair wanted for dumping toxic waste on Long Island.

MANORVILLE, Long Island (WABC) --
Suffolk County police and the Central Pine Barrens Commission are searching for two people who were caught on camera dumping barrels containing toxic material in Manorville in May.

The Long Island Central Pine Barrens is more than 100,000 acres of woodlands that stretches through Riverhead, Brookhaven and Southampton. The aquifer containing Long Island's drinking water lies beneath it.

Investigators said the man and woman dumped eight barrels that contained anti-freeze and windshield washer fluid in a wooded area on May 20.

The suspects fled in a white Ford F150 with an extended cab.

At least six others have been arrested since May in other illegal dumping incidents in areas including Middle Island, Rocky Point, Speonk and Shirley. The suspects -- including a dumping company owner -- were accused of dumping household waste, construction demolition waste, boats and toilets.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information. Submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637).

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dumpingtoxic wasteManorvilleSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News