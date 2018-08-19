New Jersey police chief resigns following drug arrest

A Palisades Parkway police chief resigns after he was arrested on drug charges.

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A police chief with the Palisades Interstate Parkway Police department has resigned after he was arrested on drug charges.

This arrest happened in early August when Michael J. Coppola was accused of buying cocaine and shipping it to his post office box.

Detectives placed a package containing imitation cocaine in his box, and after Coppola retrieved the package, believing it contained cocaine, he was arrested during a motor vehicle stop in Ridgefield Park.

The 43-year-old was already under suspension for 90 days for allegedly offering financial incentives to his officers to write out more tickets.

