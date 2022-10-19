California bakery creates Star Wars statue out of bread to honor 'Han Solo'

Star Wars-loving bakers in California created a six-foot bread sculpture that honors one of the heroes from the franchise.

They created a sculpture called "Pan Solo."

It was inspired by the Star Wars character Han Solo, who was frozen in carbonite in the movie, "The Empire Strikes Back."

Hannalee and Catherine Pervan, who own a bakery in Benicia, created "Pan Solo" for an annual Scarecrow contest.

Hannalee says she lost most of her sense of smell and taste after getting COVID in 2021, so the sculpture gave her a new way to find joy in food.

